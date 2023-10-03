Peter Laviolette still weighing Alexis Lafreniere decision amid disappointing Rangers camp

He first skated with Cuylle and Filip Chytil, next with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad and then with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck.But Laviolette said that he has not yet made a decision on which wing Lafreniere will open the season.“I am still wide open,” he said. “And I haven’t said, ‘No, he’s back on the left.’”Defense pairs were mixed, as has been customary through camp.

But Laviolette said that he has not yet made a decision on which wing Lafreniere will open the season. “I am still wide open,” he said. “And I haven’t said, ‘No, he’s back on the left.’”Defense pairs were mixed, as has been customary through camp. Erik Gustafsson skated with Adam Fox, Ryan Lindgren was paired with Braden Schneider and Zac Jones formed a tandem with Ben Harpur while the K’Andre Miller-Jacob Trouba tandem remained intact.

Up front, Kaapo Kakko skated on the right with Panarin and Zibanejad for the second straight day. Kreider has been on Trocheck’s left for each of the last two practices. Blueshirts recalled netminder Dylan Garand from the AHL Wolf Pack for the purpose of backing up Jonathan Quick in New Jersey. Igor Shesterkin is expected to go the distance in Thursday’s preseason finale.

