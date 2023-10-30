Pete Sampras Reveals Wife Bridgette's Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis: 'Humbly Asking for Good Thoughts and Prayers'

Erin Clack is a Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.The retired tennis star, 52, shared details about Bridgette's illness in a statement released via the ATP Tour.

"As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet and private person. However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family, and I have decided to share what's been going on," he began the statement, which was posted on

"Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer," he continued. "Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy." headtopics.com

The 14-time Grand Slam champion then went on to share how difficult the experience has been for their family. "It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this. However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supporters of Bridgette, myself and each other has been amazing," he said, referring to sons Christian, 20, and Ryan, 18.

He also praised his wife of 23 years for her strength and resilience amid all that she is facing with her health. "Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all has been inspiring," he said.Sampras concluded his statement by requesting support and prayers as Bridgette, 50, recovers. "I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about. headtopics.com

