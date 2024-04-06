Pete Hegseth's Book 'The War on Warriors' Exposes Woke Ideology in the Military

Pete Hegseth ’s latest book, 'The War on Warriors,' was a passion project for the Fox News host who says the Army he joined two decades ago has been plagued with woke ideology that could put Americans in danger. 'My time in uniform defined the better part of my adult life. It shaped me more than anything else. It's something I love, a brotherhood that will always be central to who I am.

And so, the book ‘The War on Warriors,’ the title was meant to say, ‘Hey, these warriors, there's a war on them, and it's not just what they're facing on the battlefield, it's from within,’' Hegseth told Fox News Digital. 'The subtitle is ‘Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free,’ because this is not just a simple book of, ‘Oh, the military went woke,’' he continued. 'It's more a book about, ‘How did the military allow itself to be manipulated into going woke?’' 'The War on Warriors,' which is available for preorder now, aims to uncover the deep roots of dysfunction throughout the militar

