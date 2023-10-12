Pete Davidson admits he’s trying to find his mom a date: ‘She’s a good catch’

Pete Davidson is looking to find his mom a hot date. During his Tuesday night appearance on the 'Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,' Davidson discussed hosting the season 49 premiere of 'Saturday Night Live' this week. He is not the only one who's looking forward to it. The comedian shared that his mother, Amy, is very happy for him. 'She's very excited.

'When I got 'SNL,' I called her, and I was like, 'I'm going to be a guy on 'SNL,' Mom,'' he began. 'And she was like, 'Well, just so you know, the garbageman test is at the end of the month.'' Davidson was originally slated to host 'SNL' before the writers strike put a halt to the show.

