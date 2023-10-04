Pete Alonso hires Scott Boras' company with free agency looming

Mets slugging star Pete Alonso has hired the BorasCorp agency to represent him as Alonso heads into his free agent season, The Post has learned.
However, the Mets and owner Steve Cohen do have an excellent working relationship, with Boras and the Mets agreeing to three big free-agent deals in recent years: the three-year, $130 million “Pete is a great player. He is also good in the clubhouse. And he is also homegrown. All of that matters,” Stearns said. “I expect Pete to be the Opening Day first baseman next year. Pete’s an important member of this team. Pete’s an important member of this organization. And I think we are really fortunate to have him.
But Boras is likely to reference two older contracts for first basemen he represented: the $214 million, nine-year Tigers deal for Prince Fielder and the $180 million, eight-year Yankees deal for Mark Teixeira, while also mentioning those deals are at least a decade old. He may even suggest they are outdated. headtopics.com
Ex-Angels pitcher Jered Weaver signed an $85 million, five-year deal. Years ago, Cleveland’s star second baseman Carlos Baerga also signed while not too far from free agency.
