Petaluma: The Feathered Past of a Charming City

These were all once nicknames for Petaluma, a charming little city in the agricultural bosom of Sonoma County. By the early 1900s, a booming poultry industry, driven by a locally designed egg incubator, saw the area producing 120 million eggs a year. There were Egg Day parades led by Egg Queens, the world’s only poultry pharmacy and more money on deposit in the banks, per capita, than any other place on earth.

To find out, my partner and I drive into the countryside under a misty sun that looks like a big egg yolk. We carry the determination of Cool Hand Luke to eat 50 eggs or explode trying. Entering Petaluma, evidence of its feathered past peeks out from every corner. Chickens are painted on fading shop walls, metal roosters stand outside a restaurant, and the fairground harbors a huge sculpture of a white hen. That last one requires occasional repairs, because the local children like to ride it like a horsey

United States Headlines Read more: MERCNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AP: Former President Trump's Trial Expected to Extend Past Inauguration, Says Fulton County DAFulton County District Attorney Fani Willis expects former President Donald Trump's trial to be underway over Election Day next year and possibly stretch past the inauguration in 2025. Willis made these comments at an event sponsored by The Washington Post. She recently asked for an emergency protective order to prevent evidence in the case from being leaked.

Source: AP | Read more »

BLEEDİNGCOOL: Black Panther #6: A Secret from Wakanda's Past Threatens Its FutureA secret from Wakanda's past threatens to destroy its future as Wakandan crime lord Baba Nkisu summons a deadly killer known as Kivu'Ma. T'Challa must defend his country from the dark power hidden in Wakanda's history.

Source: bleedingcool | Read more »

SHEKNOWS: Age-Appropriate Clothing: A Thing of the PastStars like Halle Berry, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, and many more are challenging the notion of age-appropriate clothing and embracing their bodies at any age.

Source: SheKnows | Read more »

USWEEKLY: Hailey Bieber's Elegant and Minimalistic StyleHailey Bieber is known for her elegant and minimalistic style, often opting for slip dresses and figure-hugging frocks in muted shades and earthy tones. She has a preference for brands like Saint Laurent, Elie Saab, Cushnie et Ochs, and Zuhair Murad. Even in her off-duty wardrobe, Hailey's fashion choices are on point. During a date with Justin Bieber in New York, she wore a casual mini dress by Wardrobe NYC, paired with knee-high boots by Gia Borghini x RHW and Balenciaga sunglasses. Hailey also knows how to make a statement on the red carpet. At the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in October 2022, she stunned in an ivory gown with a halter neckline, thigh-high slit, and feathered cape. Her makeup was kept natural with feathered brows, rosy cheeks, light mascara, and pink lips, while her hair was styled in her signature slicked back bun. She completed the look with diamond earrings.

Source: usweekly | Read more »

SOOMPİ: Mysteries Unveiled in the Latest Episode of DramaThe drama is settling into its stride, alternating between past angst and present confusion. It’s doing a great job at peeling back the layers one scene at a time, but the bulk of the magic is still happening in the past more than the present. Here are some mysteries that were answered and a big question mark that remains up in the air!

Source: soompi | Read more »

ARTNET: Mark Rothko's 1955 Painting Sells for $46.4 Million at Christie's AuctionA towering, seven-foot-tall work in sunset hues, Mark Rothko's painting from 1955 was sold at Christie's New York for $46.4 million. The painting has a storied past and has changed hands multiple times in the past decade.

Source: artnet | Read more »