PETA Slams Jason Bateman for Promoting Dairy Company on Podcast

Jason Bateman is facing backlash from PETA for promoting a dairy company on his podcast. PETA accuses him of spreading false and misleading marketing claims about the company's ethical sourcing practices.

They claim that the cows used for dairy production are harmed in the collection process.

Jason Bateman PETA Dairy Company Podcast Ethical Sourcing Cows Animal Rights

