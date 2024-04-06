Pet Food Company Offers $10,000 to Cat Lover for Cuddling with Kittens

A pet food company is offering $10,000 to one lucky cat lover for cuddling with kittens. ACANA pet food is also donating 5,000 cases of wet cat food to shelters in need and paying a winner to spend four hours cuddling with cats at a Best Friends Animal Society.

