Pet dog on walk helps Arlington police find burglar suspect hiding under tarp

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A pet dog helped the Arlington Police Department arrest a 36-year-old burglary suspect who was hiding under a tarp on Thursday according to aJust before 8 p.m., police heard from a homeowner who said they had discovered an “unknown male” who escaped out the back door when they had returned home.

After hearing the suspect’s description from the homeowner, officers arrived at the 500 block of North French Avenue. They soon realized that the burglary suspect had entered the house by breaking through the doggy door.

As law enforcement searched the area, they heard from another caller who said they were walking their dog when the pet started barking at a yard off the alley between North French and North Dunham Ave.Police then arrived at the yard and found the same suspect hiding under a tarp. Officers arrested the 36-year-old man."The Arlington Police Department commends the quick thinking and cooperation of the homeowner and the vigilant citizen who reported the suspicious activity.

The Arlington Police Department is urging residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity “By working together, we can continue to ensure the safety and security of our community. If you see something, say something – your actions can make a significant difference,” said a spokesperson.

If any public member has additional information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Arlington Police Department at (360) 403-3400 and reference Case #2023-21583

