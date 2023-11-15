Pesticide Use Linked to Decline in Male Fertility, Study Finds

A prolonged decline in male fertility in the form of sperm concentrations appears to be connected to the use of pesticides, according to a study published Nov. 15. Researchers compiled, rated and reviewed the results of 25 studies of certain pesticides and male fertility and found that men who had been exposed to certain classes of pesticides had significantly lower sperm concentrations.

The study, published Wednesday in Environmental Health Perspectives, included data from more than 1,700 men and spanned several decades. “No matter how we looked at the analysis and results, we saw a persistent association between increasing levels of insecticide and decreases in sperm concentration,” said study author Melissa Perry, who is an environmental epidemiologist and the dean of the College of Public Health at George Mason University. “I would hope this study would get the attention of regulators seeking to make decisions to keep the public safe from inadvertent, unplanned impacts of insecticides.” For decades, scientists have been trying to untangle puzzling questions over male fertilit

United States Headlines Read more: TODAYSHOW »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCNEWS: Study Finds Decline in Cardiac Arrest Deaths Among College AthletesA new study reveals that deaths due to cardiac arrest in college athletes have been steadily declining over the last 20 years. The research shows wide variation in the risk of death after a sudden heart stoppage, depending on the player’s race, gender, and sport.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »

NBCNEWS: Genetic Study Finds Two Genes Linked to Raynaud's PhenomenonA study published in Nature Communications has found that Raynaud's phenomenon, which causes cold and numbness in the fingers and toes, is likely linked to two genes. The largest genetic study on the condition to date, the results could lead to more effective treatments. Raynaud's phenomenon is characterized by spasms in the small blood vessels near the skin's surface, resulting in limited blood flow and discoloration of the affected areas.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »

MEDİCİNENET: Mobile Phone Use Linked to Lower Sperm Quality in Young MenSwiss researchers have found that young men who frequently use mobile phones have lower sperm concentrations and sperm counts compared to those who rarely use them. However, the transition to improved cell technologies like 4G may have a positive impact on male fertility . The study suggests that the association between cellphone use and lower semen quality has gradually decreased over the years, possibly due to the reduction in transmitting power of phones with the advancement of technology.

Source: MedicineNet | Read more »

REUTERS: U.S. Retail Sales Decline in October, Indicating Slowing DemandU.S. retail sales fell for the first time in seven months in October as motor vehicle purchases and spending on hobbies dropped, pointing to slowing demand at the start of the fourth quarter that further strengthened expectations the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates.

Source: Reuters | Read more »

CNBC: Analysts turn bearish on Chinese economy as exports declineA decline in exports, a slowdown in consumer spending and a prolonged slump in the property sector has weighed on the Chinese economy this year, pushing several analysts to turn bearish on the Asian powerhouse.

Source: CNBC | Read more »

NBCNEWSHEALTH: Decline in Cardiac Arrest Deaths Among College AthletesA new study reveals that deaths due to cardiac arrest in college athletes have been steadily declining over the last 20 years. The research shows wide variation in the risk of death depending on the player's race, gender, and sport.

Source: NBCNewsHealth | Read more »