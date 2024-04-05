Peruvian President Testifies in Investigation into Illicit Enrichment

Peru vian President Dina Boluarte testified to prosecutors behind closed doors as authorities investigate whether she illegally received cash, luxury watches, and jewelry. She is being investigated for illicit enrichment and failures to declare assets.

Peru President Dina Boluarte Testimony Investigation Illicit Enrichment Assets

