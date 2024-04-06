Peruvian President Interrogated in Corruption Investigation

Peru vian President Dina Boluarte was interrogated by prosecutors for five hours Friday as authorities investigate whether she illegally received hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, luxury watches and jewelry. Prosecutors have been investigating the highly unpopular leader on charges of illicit enrichment and failure to declare assets. After she testified, Boluarte rolled out of the offices in a car with tinted windows, surrounded by police and security.

Neither Boluarte nor prosecutors detailed what was said in the meeting. The unfolding scandal is the latest turmoil to wrack Peru’s political system in recent years. Earlier in the day, scuffles broke out as opposing protesters gathered near the building, waiting for Boluarte to leav

Peru President Corruption Investigation Scandal Political Turmoil

