Personal Loan Interest Rates Fluctuate for Borrowers with Good Credit

Borrowers with good credit seeking personal loans during the past seven days prequalified for rates that were higher for 3-year loans and lower for 5-year loans when compared to fixed-rate loans for the seven days before. For borrowers with credit scores of 720 or higher who used the Credible marketplace to select a lender between March 28 and April 3: Personal loans have become a popular way to consolidate debt and pay off credit card debt and other loans.

They can also be used to cover unexpected and emergency expenses like medical bills, take care of a major purchase, or fund home improvement projects. Average personal loan interest rates increased over the last seven days for 3-year loans and decreased for 5-year loans. While 3-year loan rates rose by 0.31 percentage points, rates on 5-year loans fell by 0.62 percentage points. Interest rates for both terms remain significantly higher than they were this time last year, up 0.64 percentage points for 3-year terms and up 3.00 percentage points for 5-year terms

Personal Loans Interest Rates Borrowers Credit Debt Consolidation Unexpected Expenses Home Improvement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Some student loan borrowers are getting refunds on top of loan forgiveness, here’s who qualifiesBorrowers enrolled in forgiveness programs that have paid for longer than necessary qualify for refunds.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

This week's personal loan rates rise for 3-year loans, fall for 5-year loansThe latest trends in interest rates for personal loans from the Credible marketplace, updated weekly.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

This week's personal loan rates edge up for 3- and 5-year loansThe latest trends in interest rates for personal loans from the Credible marketplace, updated weekly.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Private student loan interest rates fall for 5- and 10-year loansThe latest private student loan interest rates from the Credible marketplace, updated weekly.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Private student loan interest rates spike for 5- and 10-year loansThe latest private student loan interest rates from the Credible marketplace, updated weekly.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

There's a key deadline in April for borrowers hoping to get student loan forgivenessBorrowers with multiple federal student loans who request a consolidation by April 30 could be closer to student loan forgiveness. What to know.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »