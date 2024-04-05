Personal Loan Interest Rates Fluctuate for Borrowers with Good Credit

Borrowers with good credit seeking personal loans during the past seven days prequalified for rates that were higher for 3-year loans and lower for 5-year loans when compared to fixed-rate loans for the seven days before. For borrowers with credit scores of 720 or higher who used the Credible marketplace to select a lender between March 28 and April 3: Personal loans have become a popular way to consolidate debt and pay off credit card debt and other loans.
They can also be used to cover unexpected and emergency expenses like medical bills, take care of a major purchase, or fund home improvement projects. Average personal loan interest rates increased over the last seven days for 3-year loans and decreased for 5-year loans. While 3-year loan rates rose by 0.31 percentage points, rates on 5-year loans fell by 0.62 percentage points. Interest rates for both terms remain significantly higher than they were this time last year, up 0.64 percentage points for 3-year terms and up 3.00 percentage points for 5-year terms
