Person in Texas Tests Positive for Bird Flu After Contact with Infected Cows

A person in Texas has tested positive for bird flu after being in contact with dairy cows that were likely infected with the virus, health officials announced on Monday (April 1). The individual's only reported symptom was eye redness, likely caused by an infection of the eye called conjunctivitis. The person is now isolating and being treated with an antiviral drug for influenza, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This is the second reported case of a human in the U.S. being infected with a type of"highly pathogenic" avian influenza virus called A(H5N1) and the first person to likely be infected by cows. The first human case in the U.S. was in 2022 and involved a prisoner in Colorado who had been culling infected poultry at a commercial farm as part of a pre-release employment program. H5N1 is a subtype of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a type of flu that can cause severe disease and death in bird

