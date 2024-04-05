Person in Texas Recovers from Bird Flu, Second Confirmed Case in U.S.

People who don’t directly interact with birds are unlikely to catch the virus and properly cooked poultry is still safe to eat, experts say. that a person in Texas is recovering after getting the bird flu . The person was exposed to sickened cows, which are capable of catching the virus. This is the second person ever confirmed to have gotten the virus in the U.S. The CDC says the risk to humans remains low, though people should not consume raw milk and cheese or undercooked eggs.

This story continues as originally published in January 2023. A strain of bird flu that’s very contagious and deadly among chickens has infected birds in nearly every state in the U.S. It’s called highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A(H5N1). As of early January 2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has recorded nearly 58,000 cases in poultr

