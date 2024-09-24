Perry Farrell Apologizes for 'Inexcusable Behavior' During Jane's Addiction Concert

In the post, Etty Lau Farrell described her husband as "the gentlest of souls," saying they were "equally astonished" with his "physical outburst" as fans were, adding that he "must had been pushed to his absolute limits.""We are taking a bit of time to ourselves, to reflect and to heal. Perry already has appointments with a otolaryngologist and a neurologist.

"We can rejoice together then. And you will know, we would not have been able to do it without you," she wrote.Etty Lau Farrell wrote that her husband had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat, and had been growing frustrated with the stage volume settings, which caused him to feel like he was being drowned out by the rest of the band.earlier this month, the vocalist apologized for his behavior during the show.

Perryfarrell Janesaddiction Concertoutburst Tinnitus Apology

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mynbc15 / 🏆 262. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Watch: Jane’s Addiction Concert Ends with Singer Perry Farrell Assaulting Guitarist Dave Navarro on StageSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Jane's Addiction Reunion Tour Marred By Stage Altercation Between Perry Farrell And Dave NavarroA scuffle broke out between Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro during their reunion tour concert in Boston on Friday night. Videos circulating on social media show Farrell lunging at Navarro before being pulled away by others on stage. The incident occurred after Farrell expressed frustration with the stage volume, claiming it was drowning out his voice.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Jane's Addiction Reunion Tour Marred by Stage Scuffle Between Perry Farrell and Dave NavarroA video surfaced online showing lead singer Perry Farrell lunging at guitarist Dave Navarro during a concert in Boston, leading to the abrupt end of the show. Perry Farrell's wife explained that her husband had been struggling with tinnitus and a sore throat due to the loud stage volume, culminating in an outburst.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Perry Farrell apologizes to Dave Navarro, Jane's Addiction bandmates after on-stage fightVariety

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Perry Farrell Apologizes After On-Stage Outburst During Jane's Addiction ConcertJane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell has issued an apology for his behavior during a recent concert after a video of him appearing to have a meltdown went viral. His wife, Etty Lau Farrell, shared updates on his condition and thanked fans for their support.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell punches guitarist Dave Navarro onstage, abruptly ending Boston concertBeantown band brawl!

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »