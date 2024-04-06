Perry County Schools Opens New Baseball Facility at Francis Marion School

Perry County Schools opens a new multi-million dollar baseball facility at Francis Marion School . The facility includes bleachers, a concession stand , restrooms, dugouts, a sprinkler system , and an electronic scoreboard .

The head baseball coach is excited about hosting the first home game on the new field.

