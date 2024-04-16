Permanent Increase in Fruit and Vegetable Allowance for WIC Program in L.A. County

Monthly WIC benefits for whole grains, dairy, dried beans, peanut butter, produce and more come loaded onto a debit-like card. We've obscured this participant's number for privacy.The federally-funded Women, Infants, Children program, which supplements food budgets for some 280,000 families in L.A. County , made COIV-19 era increases to fruit and veggie allowances permanent last week.

The fruit and vegetable monthly allowance was increased considerably as a response to COVID-19 and local WIC programs worried the allowance would go back down again.Shannon Whaley, WIC Director of Research and Evaluation for the Public Health Foundation Enterprise, said the increased allowance has had a “huge impact on the local economy in addition to the increased food security for families with low-incomes.

Whaley also said that her agency has seen a 10% bump in food secure families in L.A. County since the vouchers were increased, from about 45% food secure in 2021 to about 55% this year.

WIC Program L.A. County Fruit And Vegetable Allowance COVID-19 Food Options

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LAist / 🏆 606. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WIC program update offers voucher increase, expanded food eligibilityFNS confirmed the temporary boost to voucher amounts that were announced during the Covid-19 pandemic will become permanent.

Source: KTVF11 - 🏆 267. / 63 Read more »

WIC income guidelines increase, more people may now qualifyAlabama’s income guidelines for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children have increased.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

Increase in Demand for Permanent Contraception After Roe was OverturnedA study found that the number of men and women seeking permanent contraception, such as vasectomy or tubes tied, significantly increased after abortion rights were overturned. Online searches for sterilization immediately spiked on the day Roe was overturned.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

Tag fee increase considered for Coffee CountyWatch St. Louis Post-Dispatch photographer David Carson capture the moon completely covering the sun as seen from Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Video by Allie Schallert, aschallertpost-dispatch.com

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

Boulder County Terminates CEMEX's Right to Operate Cement Plant Due to Traffic IncreaseBoulder County Community Planning & Permitting has terminated CEMEX's right to operate its cement plant near Lyons due to a hazardous increase in traffic. The closure of the Dowe Flats Quarry in 2022 resulted in a 116% increase in traffic, prompting an investigation by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Body of Missing Conecuh County man found in Monroe CountyThe body of a missing Conecuh County resident has been found after a seven-day search, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »