Performing Arts

Singer Taylor Swift and actor Ryan Reynolds are seen ahead of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.Taylor Swift means business. The popstar brought an economic boost to the NFL after she was seen at a Chiefs game. Her appearance at MetLife Stadium gives the franchise another opportunity to cash in.

Mayra Herrera, one of the women who gathered to celebrate the International Day of Afro-descendant Women in Tamiahua, in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.Through portraits and interviews with activists and artists, Koral Carballo sought out an answer to the question of what it means to be an Afro-Mexican woman today.

Broadway tickets are expensive — add babysitting to that and the costs are often prohibitive. But a nonprofit is trying to bring free babysitting to theaters around the country.Broadway tickets are expensive — add babysitting to that and the costs are often prohibitive. But a nonprofit is trying to bring free babysitting to theaters around the country.

iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1195490245/1199269874" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">It flies over the audience and flips over — but that's not all that it does.

iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1195064424/1199264475" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">Balancing sadness for the losses with hope about what's been saved, heritage workers are in the early stages of planning recovery and restoration efforts.The writers and actors strikes in Hollywood are affecting jobs across the U.S.

