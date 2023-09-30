Perfect Martin wins Japanese Grand Prix sprint from pole

Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing put on a masterclass to win Saturday's MotoGP sprint race at the Japanese Grand Prix after starting from pole position, piling the pressure on championship leader and reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia. The 25-year-old Spaniard led from the first corner to the chequered flag and was joined by KTM's Brad Binder and Bagnaia of Ducati on the sprint podium.

Martin has closed the gap with the 26-year-old Bagnaia by eight points in the championship ahead of Sunday's race.

"We were trying to work on the details... I think we found great pace. We are happy that the pace is this fast. Hopefully, tomorrow I can be a bit more calm," Martin said. "Let's go for another victory tomorrow!"

Last year's winner, Jack Miller of KTM, had to settle for a fourth-place finish after a close battle with Bagnaia, who overcame a slow start after dropping to fourth. Frenchman Johann Zarco finished fifth ahead of VR46 Racing's Marco Bezzecchi, who won the inaugural Indian Grand Prix last week. headtopics.com

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez could only finish seventh, with Fabio Di Giannantonio and Maverick Vinales being the other two riders in the points.

Read more:

Reuters »

Miss Manners: My sister is leaving our brother out of her weddingAdvice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

Miss Manners: What’s the proper way to split a restaurant bill?Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

We Drove the Monaco Grand Prix Course in One of the Last Maseratis of Its KindTracing Monte Carlo’s storied route proves a fitting tribute to the marque’s nearly extinct V-8.

Hong Kong, Japanese stocks decline ThursdayStocks in the Asia-Pacific region mostly grew Thursday, Sept. 28. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 1.4% to 17,373.03, while the Nikkei 225 Index of...

The Potty-Mouthed, Baby-Faced Japanese Racer Who Became a Cult StarThe impish persona and insouciant attitude of the Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda have overturned stereotypes. The next step? Showing he can keep up with rivals.