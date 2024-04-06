Another baseball season has begun and I still miss not hearing his voice and seeing his smile. We knew Vin Scully couldn’t be replaced, that he was an original. He didn’t pattern himself after any of the great sportscasters. He was the pattern. It doesn’t seem possible, but it’s been eight years since he called his last Dodger home game in 2016 — a walk-off home run win. Somehow, Vin had scripted the perfect goodbye.
When former Los Angeles Daily News sportswriter Tom Hoffarth said he was compiling stories for a book about Vin, I thought he was a little late to the game. It had been two years and many tribute books since Vin passed away at 94 in 2022. What could he possibly find that hadn’t already been written about Vin? Was there one more accolade to be squeezed out of his remarkable life that was missed?"Perfect Eloquence — an Appreciation of Vin Scully” puts him behind the microphone for another seaso
Baseball Vin Scully Sportscaster Tribute Book Career
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Gillian Anderson On A Potential Scully Return In New X-Files RebootHave audiences seen the last of Dana Scully?
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »
Source: foodandwine - 🏆 366. / 59 Read more »