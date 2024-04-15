Perceptions of Donald Trump's Time in Office Soften as He Gears Up for General Election

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives for a press conference at Manhattan criminal court, March 25, 2024, in New York. Perceptions of Donald Trump ’s time in office are softening since he left office as he gears up his general election campaign against President Joe Biden , who is facing low approval ratings and frustrations with inflation.
But Trump is a unique case in that he is running again against an unpopular incumbent and could utilize rosy memories into momentum to get him back into the Oval Office. But how long those positive perceptions of his presidency will stick around is a question for Trump’s campaign. While attitudes toward Trump are improving, the poll also found Biden has essentially pulled to a tie with the former president in a head-to-head matchup. Biden’s campaign has tried to remind voters of the things they did not like about Trump’s first term and some of his most controversial statements.
