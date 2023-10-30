Perception of a worker's creativity affects their network and standing within an organization

(2023, October 30) retrieved 30 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-perception-worker-creativity-affects-network.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.Use this form if you have come across a typo, inaccuracy or would like to send an edit request for the content on this page. For general inquiries, please use ourThank you for taking time to provide your feedback to the editors.

Your feedback is important to us. However, we do not guarantee individual replies due to the high volume of messages.to let the recipient know who sent the email. Neither your address nor the recipient's address will be used for any other purpose. The information you enter will appear in your e-mail message and is not retained by Phys.org in any form.Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox. headtopics.com

Why a big loss to Texas shouldn’t change your perception of who BYU isEven after big loss to Texas, BYU’s season outlook still remains unchanged Read more ⮕

Baltimore battles perception versus reality in crime trendsBaltimore crime numbers are trending in the right direction–but the perception of that fact, for some residents, may not be reality. Read more ⮕

Nicolas Davidenko Ph.D.Nicolas Davidenko, Ph.D., is an Associate Professor of Psychology at the University of California, Santa Cruz, where he teaches courses on perception, illusions, and face recognition. Read more ⮕

Certain types of music could help you feel less pain, new study saysMusic has mastered the art of tugging at our heartstrings. Listening to favorite songs could reduce people's perception of pain, according to a new study published in the journal Frontiers in Pain Research. Read more ⮕

Autistic former NYC Council aide claims Dem Justin Brannan tormented him, throws support behind GOP foeAutistic worker accuses Councilman Justin Brannan of tormenting him Read more ⮕

High school volleyball ‘23: 7 area teams chasing spots in state semifinalsSeven area teams remain standing entering the third round of the state playoffs. Read more ⮕