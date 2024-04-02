Percentage of Americans Seeing Discrimination Against Jews Doubles in Three Years

The percentage of Americans saying that Jews are facing 'a lot' of discrimination in society has doubled in the last three years, according to a new survey released Tuesday. The survey, conducted by the Pew Research Center in February, found that the number jumped from 20% in 2021 to 40% today. The respondents were from among a nationally representative sample of 12,693 U.S. adults, which included American Jews and Muslims. Most U.S.

Jews and Muslims say they have felt discrimination against their respective groups, with 89% of Jews and 70% of Muslims saying that feeling has increased since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7. Meanwhile, 72% of Jewish Americans say there is 'a lot' of discrimination against Jews in society today, while 67% of Muslim Americans say the same about discrimination against their grou

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jews and Muslims in U.S. disagree on Israel’s conduct in Gaza, poll findsA survey by the Pew Research Center published Thursday shows that Americans are split along religious lines over Israel’s conduct in Gaza.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Michigan Imam: We Muslims Will Yet ‘Slaughter’ the Jews ‘Like Sheep’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

US drops in ranking of happiest countries, dragged down by less satisfied young peopleAmericans, particularly younger Americans, are less happy, according to a new report from Gallup.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Dutch Jews protest Israel's Herzog at Holocaust Museum opening in AmsterdamProtesters denounce Israeli President's presence, calling it 'a slap in the face of the Palestinians' who lost their beloved ones and lands in Israeli's 'genocide' in Gaza.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Vicente Gonzalez compares Latino Trump supporters to “Jews for Hitler”The South Texas Democrat said Latinos who support former President Donald Trump are voting against their self interest, but Republicans recoiled at the comparison.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Vicente Gonzalez likens Latino Trumpers to “Jews for Hitler”The South Texas Democrat said Latinos who support former President Donald Trump are voting against their self interest, but Republicans recoiled at the comparison.

Source: TexasTribune - 🏆 441. / 53 Read more »