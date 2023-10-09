Perú convoca a Paolo Guerrero para duelos contra Chile y Argentina

Guerrero, de 39 años y atacante de Liga de Quito, encabezó a los 18 recientes convocados que militan en clubes del extranjero. Autor de 39 goles con la selección peruana, el “Depredador” disputará la final de la Copa Sudamericana con su club ecuatoriano contra Fortaleza de Brasil el 28 de octubre en Punta del Este, Uruguay.

El equipo que finalice en la séptima posición jugará un repechaje ante un rival de otra confederación. Perú enfrentará a Chile de visita el 12 de octubre, mientras que en Lima enfrentará a Argentina el 17 de octubre. ___ Plantel: Arqueros: Pedro Gallese (Orlando City, EEUU), Carlos Cáceda (Melgar), Renato Solís (Sporting Cristal).

LA County Bureau of Investigation Sergeant, wife killed in Downey crashEmilio Guerrero and Annabel Guerrero were killed Sunday in a crash. Emilio Guerrero was a sergeant with the LA County Bureau of Investigation. Annabel Guerrero had been a local teacher.

L.A. County D.A. investigator and his wife killed in Downey car crashEmilio Guerrero, 52, and his wife, Annabel Guerrero, 47, died at the scene of the two-car crash, according to authorities.

43 Malaysians were caught in a phone scam operation in Peru and rescued from human traffickersMalaysia says that 43 citizens have been rescued by police in Peru after they fell victim to a human trafficking syndicate operating a telecommunication fraud. They Malaysians were involved in the so-called “Macau scam” that reportedly originates from crime syndicates in Taiwan and China, in which scammers impersonate banks or a public official to trick a person into disclosing their personal banking details or transfer money into a third-party account. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement t

43 Malaysian citizens rescued from Peru in telecommunication fraud, human trafficking bustOn Monday, Malaysia announced that 43 of its citizens had been rescued by Peruvian police after falling prey to a human trafficking ring linked to a telecommunication fraud scheme.