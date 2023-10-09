PepsiCo's stock climbs after earnings beat consensus and company raises guidance

Shares of PepsiCo Inc. PEP, +0.67% rose 2.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the beverage and snack giant reported third-quarter earnings that topped consensus and raised its full-year guidance.

Net income rose to $3.092 billion, or $2.24 a share, from $2.702 billion, or $1.95 a share, in the same period a year ago. Excluding nonrecurring items, core earnings per share of $2.25 were ahead of the FactSet consensus of $2.15.

Revenue grew to $23.453 billion from $21.971 billion, also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $23.413 billion. “We are pleased with our performance as our businesses and associates displayed tremendous agility and resilience across geographies and categories in an evolving and dynamic environment,” Chief Executive Ramon Laguarta said in a statement. headtopics.com

Revenue at Frito-Lay North America rose 7%, while it was up 5% at Quaker Foods North America. PepsiCo Beverages North America rose 8%, while Latin America was up 21% and Europe up 2%. Revenue for Africa, Middle East and South Asia fell 6%, while Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region’s revenue was up 4%.“For fiscal year 2024, we expect to deliver results towards the upper end of our long-term target ranges for both organic revenue and core constant currency EPS growth,” said the statement.

The company’s long-term target ranges for both organic revenue growth — 4% to 6% growth — and core constant currency EPS growth– high-single-digit percentage increase– remain unchanged.

