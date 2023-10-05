Pepsi Stock Gets Rocked by Weight-Loss Drug Fears. Earnings Could Make Shares a Buy.

Consumer-staples stocks have gotten hit hard in recent weeks, and PepsiCo hasn’t escaped the carnage. With the steady-Eddie beverage and snack giant set to report earnings on Oct. 10, its stock could be ready to pop.
No one seems to want a consumer staple these days. Safety is out, the result of an economy that has thus far avoided a recession, and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund (ticker: XLP) has now dropped 13% from its May peak. Nor does it help that the 10-year Treasury yield has risen to its highest level in 16 years, making staples’ dividends far less attractive.
But earnings could help propel Pepsi’s stock higher. Analysts are looking for sales to grow 6% to $23.4 billion of sales in the third quarter, according to FactSet. Operating margins could rise by about a tenth of a percentage point to 16.4%, helping earnings per share rise an expected 9%, to $2.15. headtopics.com
The best news is that shipments for Pepsi’s Frito-Lay North America division have recently been growing over 6%, according to Goldman Sachs’ review of Nielsen data, while shipments for Pepsi Beverages North America have been growing just under 5%.
“We expect a slight top & bottom line beat, driven by strong underlying momentum internationally, and healthy demand for Frito-Lay North America and PepsiCo North America as consumer elasticities remain resilient despite the challenging macro environment,” writes Goldman analyst Bonnie Herzog. headtopics.com
