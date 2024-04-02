Pepe Aguilar Celebrates Mexican Culture with 'Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos Tour 2024'

Grammy-winning singer songwriter Pepe Aguilar performs at his 'Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos Tour 2024' show at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday, March 29, 2024. The show pays tribute to the Day of the Dead, a well-known Mexican celebration.

Aguilar's latest tour celebrates his family and the fans who watched him grow into a household legend across the Mexican diaspora.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pepe Aguilar Celebrates Mexican Culture Through MusicPepe Aguilar, the Grammy-award winning artist, is proud of his Mexican heritage and wants others to feel proud as well. His latest tour, 'Jaripeo: Hasta Los Huesos', combines Mexican rodeo and concert performances to celebrate his family and the fans who have supported him.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Pepe Aguilar is putting Mexican culture at the front and center with 'Jaripeo: Hasta Los Huesos'Pepe Aguilar says he feels like a superhero when he puts on his charro suit.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Spring Summer 2024 2024 / 2025 » Fashion AllureLatest Fashion Trends, Shoes and Accessories, Celebrity Style

Source: efashionallure - 🏆 721. / 51 Read more »

Comparison: 2024 Chevrolet Trax vs 2024 Kia Seltos | Car ReviewsHow to choose between the 2024 Chevrolet Trax and the 2024 Kia Seltos? Both offer tons of positives, but your choice may come down to three letters: AWD.

Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »

2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Verstappen Favored Once MoreFormula 1 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix odds, picks, and predictions. F1 betting picks and driver odds at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 9.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Zendaya, Emma Stone & More Oscars 2024 Red Carpet ArrivalsOscars 2024 red carpet: live updates of every celebrity at the Academy Awards 2024.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »