Pepco to pay D.C. more than $57 million for Anacostia River pollution

Pepco will pay more than $57 million to the District after the electric utility discharged toxic chemicals in the city for decades, polluting the Anacostia River and other areas.

The agreement, announced Tuesday by D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb (D), is believed to be the largest in the history of the utility. It is also the latest round in the District’s battle to call Pepco to account for pollution that began more than a century ago and disproportionately affected Black neighborhoods.

“It’s a regrettably familiar story,” Schwalb said. “As we know, it is communities of color … that are disproportionately impacted by pollution.

At Benning Road, which Pepco operated for more than a century before it was decommissioned in 2012, the utility released pollutants into groundwater. Its own investigation found petroleum and other chemicals, the release said. At Buzzard Point, it spilled or released petroleum and other chemicals into groundwater, sometimes intentionally. headtopics.com

The city has spent around $35 million to investigate the extent of the damage, according to Schwalb, which includes Pepco’s discharge of“Generations of District residents have never known what it’s like to have a clean, safe Anacostia River,” Schwalb said. “There is a tremendous amount of work to be done until the river and the surrounding communities are fully clear of dangerous pollutants.

He added in a statement: “For decades, Pepco routinely discharged hazardous chemicals into soil, groundwater, and storm sewers, which fouled the Anacostia River, deprived us of the river’s many benefits, and endangered public health and safety.

In a statement, Pepco said that its “unpermitted discharges of storm water” ended more than a decade ago and that the settlement will advance cleanup of District communities “who have been disproportionately impacted.

