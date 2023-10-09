People working on climate solutions are facing a big obstacle: conspiracy theories

. But many people working on these climate solutions are running into a big obstacle: falsehoods and conspiracy theories about their work. So what does this mean for fighting global warming?

For instance, this weekend we’ll have a story about a trend in urban planning called 15-minute cities — designing cities so that you access amenities in a short walk, bike ride or trip on public transport. Now there’s a conspiracy theory saying that this is a way to restrict people’s movement or to trap people in an open-air prison.

Moreno says the attacks give his colleagues a reluctance to publish articles about their work. And he says this is what the conspiracy theorists want: to silence them. And we’ve seen harassment and threats based on conspiracy theories targeting climate scientists and meteorologists for years. headtopics.com

SHAPIRO: Julia, let’s start with you. What are some of the most common false narratives about climate change? FOLKENFLIK: That’s Tucker Carlson back when he was on Fox earlier this year. And again, federal and state agencies have looked in this and found there’s no evidence to support that. But you hear strong versions of it from former President Donald Trump, from Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

JENNIE KING: In the end, it actually doesn’t matter if 99% of the public believe in climate change. If you’re able to embed real fear and seeds of doubt about the solutions that are on the table, you end up with the same outcome, which is no legislative agenda, no meaningful policy proposals, no local action. headtopics.com

Read more:

KTOOpubmedia »

Arnold Schwarzenegger Has One Main Guiding Principle: 'Be Useful'A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

Exclusive: We Asked Nury Martinez To Explain What She Said On The Secret Tapes. Here’s What She SaidAntonia Cereijido has served as Executive Producer at LAist Studios and was the host of the LAist podcast Norco '80. She was a producer for six years on NPR’s Latino USA and hosted her own segment, The Breakdown. She has hosted podcasts for Mic and Slate. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, NPR’s Code Switch, and All Things Considered.

5 people shot, rushed to hospital after gunfire erupts in Inglewood; investigation underwayFive people have been transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting unfolded in Inglewood, authorities say.

5 people hospitalized after shooting in InglewoodIt happened Saturday in the area of Manchester Boulevard and 11th Avenue.

Chicago shooting: 10 people, including 4 police officers, hurt after gunfire, crashTen people, including four Chicago police officers, were among those injured after a shooting led to a car crash on the city’s South Side on Saturday, authorities said.

5 people hospitalized after shooting in Inglewood, near Los Angeles, authorities sayAuthorities say five people were hospitalized following a shooting near Los Angeles