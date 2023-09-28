People’s Choice Country: Jessie James Decker, 'Yellowstone's' Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini shine on carpet

Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson were nominated for top honors at the first People's Choice Country Awards hosted by Little Big Town. Lainey Wilson told Fox News Digital nothing would be possible without the fans and to be at the "People's Choice Country Awards" is a "humbling" experience.

The People's Choice Country Music Awards is honoring the biggest and brightest stars in the industry Thursday night in Nashville.

Jessie James Decker cradled her baby bump while wearing a tight black mini dress with a silver sequined strap across her chest. Her husband, former NFL pro Eric Decker, stayed close by as they made their way into the Grand Ole Opry.sparkled wearing a custom Coach sequined mini dress with a high neckline. She twisted up her bright blonde hair and let a few strands cascade across her face.

Lainey Wilson, nominated for the album of 2023 in addition to song, collaboration and female artist, stepped out in a silver sequin ensemble with a matching hat and purse. Jessie James Decker, Lainey Wilson and Kelsea Ballerini sparkled on the red carpet at the Peoples Choice Country Awards.Lainey Wilson stood out from the crowd wearing a silver sequined get-up.

Carly Pearce rocked an olive gown with cutouts above her hips and funky fringe details for the inaugural show in Nashville.

Little Big Town hosted the first People's Choice Country Awards. Band members Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook walked the red carpet in style at the Grand Ole Opry.

Carly Pearce showed off her summer tan in a cut-out gown at the country awards.Reality star Kristin Cavallari wore a strapless white dress to the People's Choice Country Awards."The Bachelorette"

star Hannah Brown wore a sparkling gown with a daring keyhole cut-out across her chest.

Mickey Guyton mixed business with pleasure by wearing a white blazer with a bold purple, teal and yellow plaid print, paired with a matching mini skirt.

Nominees for the first-ever People's Choice Country Awards include Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Hardy, Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson.

Little Big Town hosts the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards."Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown sparkled, wearing a gold sequin gown at the People's Choice Country Awards.Mickey Guyton embraced the '90s with a chic blazer dress.The show will feature performances by Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown and Dan + Shay.