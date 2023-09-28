People’s Choice Country Awards: How to watch online, nominees & more (9/28/23)

Here's how to watch the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards hosted by Little Big Town for free online. The show honors fan favorites in country music and will take place in Nashville at the historic Grand Ole Opry. Toby Keith will receive the first Country Icon award while Wynona Judd will be the recipient of the first Country Champion award.

Both Keith and Judd are expected to perform. Additional performers announced include Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini and Little Big Town.

How to stream the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards online

While the show will broadcast live on NBC starting at 8 p.m. Eastern, online options are available for cord cutters too. Both