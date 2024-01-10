People Discover Mold and Bacteria in Their Stanley Cups on TikTok

People on social media are finding black spots in their water bottles. Doctors say this may be mold or bacteria—but it’s unlikely to make you sick. Here’s exactly how to clean your Stanley cup. Stanley cups are having a moment right now, with everyone from soccer moms to Jennifer Garner using the insulated vessels. But several people are making discoveries about their beloved tumblers on TikTok: They can harbor mold and bacteria.

Luckily, learning how to clean your Stanley cup can go a long way in preventing the buildup of gunk. At least that’s what one person on TikTok, Skylar Ray Rose, learned. She shared a “Stanley hack” video that went viral. In it, Rose talks about how she typically will remove the lid and straw to clean her tumbler. However, she noted that she recently learned she can remove the top section of her lid, too. “I literally have mold,” she said in the video, holding up her lid, which had previously hidden black spots on it. “This is so gross,” she added





