Pentagon: Iran's Failed Attack on Israel Reveals Weapons Capabilities

Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said Monday that Iran ’s failed attack on Israel over the weekend was 'pretty telling' about Tehran’s weapons capabilities . A reporter had asked Ryder what lessons the U.S. learned from the attack and what they said about the capabilities of Iran and those of the U.S. Ryder said the U.S. had 'learned a lot from this,' but declined to go into specifics.

Only seven ballistic missiles reached Israeli territory, causing minor damage to an air base. Israeli and U.S. forces shot down the rest with help from the British and the French. ISRAEL WEIGHS OPTIONS AFTER IRAN'S ‘BRAZEN’ ATTACK; UN MEETS The attack was widely expected as Iran had been warning for days of retaliation after an airstrike on its Syrian consulate earlier this month killed a dozen people, including a top commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps .

Pentagon Iran Attack Israel Weapons Capabilities Drones Ballistic Missiles Cruise Missiles International Relations

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran-Israel live updates: Iran tells UN Israel attack was 'self-defence'World powers urge restraint for fear that Iran's unprecedented missile and drone strikes on Israel could spark a wider war in the Middle East.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Iran’s failed attack on Israel ‘is pretty telling’ about Tehran’s capabilities, DOD saysThe Pentagon said Monday that Iran’s failed attack on Israel over the weekend was 'pretty telling,' considering Tehran’s weapons capabilities.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Israel defense minister to Pentagon: No choice but to retaliate against IranThe Israeli war cabinet convened on Monday to discuss a possible response.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »

Pentagon Official Arrives in Israel Amid Rising Tensions with IranA Pentagon official has arrived in Israel to coordinate a military strategy in response to the escalating tensions with Iran. The visit comes at a critical moment for regional security and the United States, as the recent attack on an Iranian embassy in Damascus has heightened tensions between Israel and Iran.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Pentagon says Israel conducted strike against Iran in SyriaThe Pentagon on Tuesday said that Israel was behind the airstrike in Damascus, Syria, that killed seven people, including a top Iranian commander, even though Israel has not claimed it was behind the attack.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Israel’s military chief says Israel will respond to Iran’s weekend missile attackIran launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles at Israel in the attack, most of which were downed.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »