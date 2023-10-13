Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin joins Secretary of State Blinken in voicing reassurances to Israel as Gaza offensive looms

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin assured Israel that “we have your back” as he and America’s top diplomat met Friday with Israeli and Arab leaders. There was no indication the U.S. was trying to prevent an expected Israeli ground offensive into Gaza that could worsen a humanitarian crisis for the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped in the blockaded territory.

Asked about the likelihood of civilian casualties in Gaza, Austin said Israel has the right to defend itself and added that he respects Israeli forces because he worked with them over the years when he was in the military.

Blinken voiced a similar message, saying at a news conference in Doha, Qatar, that although the U.S. continues to "discuss with Israel the importance of taking every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians," it was also the case that any country "faced with what Israel has suffered would likely do the same.

Besides his meeting in Doha with Qatar’s foreign minister, Blinken met with King Abdullah of Jordan, who rules over a country with a large Palestinian population and has a vested interest in their status, and also with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who runs the Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank.

Blinken discussed with the king the efforts to release all of the hostages the Hamas militants seized, as well as efforts to prevent the conflict from widening, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Austin declined to say if the U.S. is doing surveillance flights in the region, but the U.S. is providing intelligence and other planning assistance to the Israelis, including advice on the hostage situation.

The White House said other participants included Jake Sullivan, the national-security adviser; Roger Carstens, hostage-affairs special envoy; John Bass, undersecretary of state; and Brett McGurk, National Security Council coordinator for the Middle East.

