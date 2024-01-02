Pennsylvania Water Authority Targeted by Iranian Hackers

The tiny Aliquippa water authority in western Pennsylvania was targeted by Iranian-backed hackers because of a piece of Israeli-made equipment. The water authority had never received outside help in protecting its systems from cyberattacks.





