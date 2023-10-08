Pennsylvania swing voter tell NBC News he’d vote for Biden over Trump ‘even if he was dead’

Pennsylvania swing voters told NBC News that they were extremely unmotivated by a potential rematch between former President Trump and President Biden, but most said they would still support the current president despite concerns over his age.

'I love American democracy too much that Biden and Trump, if it’s a Biden and Trump race then I would vote for Biden even if he was dead. And I'm a Republican,' he said. 'I did vote Republican,' another voter, Samantha Cieslinski, told Welker in response to a question about being undecided. 'I didn’t love, it was a lot of chaos.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Philadelphia police identify suspect in journalist Josh Kruger's deathMinyvonne Burke is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News.

Russian journalist who protested Ukraine invasion on live TV is sentenced to over 8 years in prison, in absentiaNatalie Kainz is a news associate for NBC News.

As home prices soar and mortgage rates hit new highs, buyers feel locked outMarley Jay is a business news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Netanyahu Declares Israel Is ‘At War’ After Hamas Surprise AttackMax Burman is a news and homepage editor for NBC News.

UAW leadership holds off on new strikes as Big Three talks continueMarley Jay is a business news reporter for NBC News Digital.

DNA links suspect to 40-year-old cold case slaying in northern CaliforniaAntonio Planas is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.