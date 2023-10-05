Pennsylvania's Democratic governor, a rising political star, crosses partisan school choice divide

FILE - Pennsylvania's Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the state Capitol, Jan. 17, 2023, in Harrisburg, Pa. Shapiro a first-term Democrat seen by his party as a rising star nationally gave his backing to a Republican-backed school voucher proposal over the summer.

A win for voucher advocates would mark an evolution in traditional alliances on school choice politics and could set Shapiro apart from other Democratic contenders emerging on the national scene. Previously, Democratic governors who had backed school choice measures had done so in compromise deals with Republican-controlled legislatures.

As many as 16 states have voucher programs, according to groups that study the programs, and they vary in size, with some becoming widely available after big expansions in the past year. Public views about vouchers are complicated — and do not necessarily reflect the partisan divide in statehouses, or even the usual assumptions. headtopics.com

The division reflects similar polls over the past two decades — but support drops when people are told vouchers siphon money from public schools. But some observers connect his interest in vouchers to the influence of Jeffrey Yass, a securities trading billionaire who is one of the GOP's top national donors and the biggest donor to Republican campaigns in Pennsylvania.“In Shapiro’s case, I think it demonstrates the long arm and pocketbook of Jeff Yass,” said Charlie Gerow, a Republican operative and marketing consultant.

Pennsylvania's Democratic governor, a rising political star, crosses partisan school choice divideDemocratic Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania’s support has raised Pennsylvania’s profile in the national voucher debate and given advocates optimism that the program will eventually become law. He put his weight behind a $100 million Republican-backed private-school voucher proposal over the summer, before backing off amid opposition by House Democrats. His stance was unusual among governors. In the partisan politics of education funding, the “school choice” movement had long had to concentrate its efforts on states where a Republican governor was an ally. Previously, other Democratic governors who had backed school choice measures had done so in compromise deals with Republican-controlled legislatures. Shapiro has helped put vouchers at the forefront of the state’s political agenda.

