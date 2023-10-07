Pennsylvania mummy known as ‘Stoneman Willie’ now has his name back, 128 years after his death

A Pennsylvanian man who was inadvertently mummified in the late 19th century now has his name back, 128 years after his death, when he was finally buried. 'We are proud to announce that on this hallowed ground will lie the immortal soul of Stoneman Willie, otherwise known as Mr. James Murphy,' said representatives from Auman's Funeral Home at Murphy's burial on Oct.

Murphy's body was released to Auman's Funeral Home in Reading, Pennsylvania — where it was accidentally mummified in an attempt to experiment with novel embalming techniques, said Reuters. The funeral home was later given permission by Pennsylvania authorities to keep Murphy's body, rather than bury it, in order to better study the embalming techniques.

