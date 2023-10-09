Pennsylvania mass shooting at a community center party leaves 1 dead, 8 injured

One person was killed and eight were wounded in a shooting during a private party at a Pennsylvania community center early Sunday, authorities said. State police in Indiana County said troopers, local officers and emergency services responded at 12:35 a.m. Sunday to the shooting at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, about 50 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

No suspects were in custody, and police asked anyone with information to contact troopers in Indiana County. Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers announced a $10,000 reward for information in the case leading to arrests and prosecution, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has offered up to $5,000 more.

