Pennsylvania Lawmakers Introduce Legislation to Address AI's Impact on Elections

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania lawmakers hope to address concerns about artificial intelligence's impact on elections ahead of a pivotal year where the presidency, in addition to Pennsylvania 's Senate and House control, hangs in the balance., introduced and co-sponsored by State Rep. Tarik Khan and Rob Mercuri , aims to do just that by implementing safeguards against the way AI can be used to manipulate and affect the outcome of elections.

The legislation would implement financial penalties for candidates and PACTs for using AI to fraudulently misrepresent an opponent in Pennsylvania. "The misuse of AI, especially in campaign advertisements, could impact the outcome of the election based on misinformation," said Khan."We have to make sure that our democracy is kept intact and we’re able to preserve the fabric of . People being able to trust what they see and hear is critical.

"AI has gotten so good at making things look like it’s the authentic true self," said Khan."Our detector of what’s real and what’s not gets fooled."" the speed of this stuff, you create an image or message online and rips across social media like a lightning bolt," said Mercuri.

