Pennsylvania is investing more in services to help students with disabilities transition to life after high school

Transition services can look like a variety of things, such as helping students with disabilities make the move to college, the workforce, or even something as major as living on their own.

“We work on things, such as understanding personal strengths, self-advocacy, working through difficult directions, understanding challenges and how to navigate them,” Quinn said. “I didn't wanna go far cause of the big change, and if you know anything about autism, change is a really big deal,” Tierney said.

“Without that, I feel like there definitely would have been like a larger struggle when I needed to make the next step,” Tierney said. “That was one of the biggest things is communication, really making sure like I understood you know what my next steps were,” Tierney said. headtopics.com

Secondary transition coordinator and supervisor at the Vista School, Liz Phillippy said she often hears from clients about how long the wait times can be for transition services. “That plan integrates three main components: post-secondary education training, employment, and independent living,” Phillippy said.

