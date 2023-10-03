Pennsylvania inmates sue over 'torturous' solitary confinement conditions

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The lawsuit accuses the prison of placing inmates in solitary confinement in a manner that leaves them unable to challenge said placement. With limited mental health resources, some of the plaintiffs inside the Department of Corrections’ State Correctional Institution at Fayette have attempted suicide, flooded their cells with dirty toilet water, punched walls and written in their own blood, their lawyers said.

The lawsuit asks the court to end the use of secret evidence and solitary confinement for mental health patients. It also seeks compensatory and punitive damages.declined comment, saying the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

According to the lawsuit, the men are placed in solitary confinement if they're identified as posing possible threats to the security, safety and operation of the facility. The men are granted one hour of recreation time, in a cage outside, but many refuse it, due to declining mental health, the lawsuit said. headtopics.com

treatment in the prison is"grossly inadequate" and Maldonado's time in solitary confinement caused insomnia, anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation, his lawyers said. Once in solitary confinement, inmates can progress through phases to access more privileges — such as in-person non-contact visits, reading materials, tablets or TV — but the lawsuit said that"vague, arbitrary criteria" can keep the men from advancing.

