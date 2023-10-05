The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.HARRISBURG, Pa.

The bill narrowly passed, 102-100, with every Democrat voting “yes” and every Republican voting “no.” It’s future is uncertain in the state Senate, which was scheduled to reconvene Oct. 16. The effort to move up the primary date from April 23 —the date set in law — is driven primarily to avoid a conflict with the Jewish holiday of Passover.

The bill backed by House Democrats would move up the date by three weeks to April 2, putting it on the same date as presidential primaries in Delaware, New York, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.to move up the primary election date by five weeks to March 19. Senate Republicans say that would give voters in the battleground state more of a say in deciding presidential nominees. headtopics.com

House Republicans say moving up the primary date will create chaos for county election administrators and that Jewish voters who observe Passover can vote early by mail. Critics also say moving up the primary — particularly by five weeks — would help protect incumbent lawmakers by giving primary challengers less time to prepare.

