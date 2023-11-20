Pennsylvania Dominates List of Best Places to Retire

Pennsylvania is home to more than 13 million people according to the 2020 Census, with more than 2.5 million of those residents being aged 65 and older. The growth rate of the Commonwealth’s older adult population is more than 20 times higher than the growth rate of its entire population. As the population ages, we expect many will remain here to live out their golden years. According to U.S. News & World Report, that seems to be a good thing.. and seven of the top 10 are in Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg took top honors, followed by Reading, Lancaster, Scranton, Allentown, York, and Pittsburgh. The company looked at six areas as part of its ranking results: affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, job market, and health care quality. As a proud Pennsylvanian and a lifelong Scrantonian, I’m not at all surprised by our state’s showing. While traveling across our amazing Commonwealth in my role as Secretary of the Department of Aging, I see welcoming communities that take an interest in the health, safety and well-being of their neighbor





