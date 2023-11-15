Pennsylvania Democrats Advance $1.8 Billion Pension Boost for Retirees

Democrats in the Pennsylvania state House of Representatives have passed a bill to boost the pensions of state government and public school retirees by an estimated $1.8 billion. The legislation received support from every Democrat but faces an uncertain future in the GOP-controlled state Senate. Governor Josh Shapiro's office has not stated whether he supports the bill. The state's teacher's union has praised the legislation as long overdue.

