Pennsylvania boy ‘buried up to his head in corn’ rescued from grain bin, fire officials say

A Pennsylvania boy was rescued from a grain bin Monday afternoon after he was found almost entirely buried in corn officials said. First responders were called to Hoffman Road in Latimore Township, Adams County, to a report of a trapped child, the Dover Township Fire Department said.
It was unclear how the boy became trapped in the bin of corn, and officials did not say for how long the child was stuck. York Springs Fire Company No. 1 also responded to the incident.
