Pennsylvania American Water lifts conservation order for customers in Cumberland, York counties

Pennsylvania American Water has lifted a mandatory water conservation order for thousands of customers in Cumberland and York counties.The water conservation order was initially issued Oct. 17 when the company's Silver Spring water treatment plant – one of the Mechanicsburg water system's two water treatment plants – was taken offline due to upstream contamination of the Conodoguinet Creek.

Production at the plant has been restored following acceptable test results and approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.Drinking water remains safe. The company said normal water use may now be resumed, though customers are encouraged to use water wisely.The company thanked customers for their patience, cooperation and water conservation throughout the duration of the order.

