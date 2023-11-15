Pennridge School District Faces Federal Complaint Over Discrimination

The Pennridge School District has failed to protect children of color and LGBTQ students from harassment, and policies rescinding diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, banning Pride flags and restricting which bathrooms transgender people can use have only worsened the discrimination, a federal complaint says. The complaint, filed Wednesday by the Education Law Center and the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School’s Advocacy for Racial and Civil Justice Clinic, asks the U.S.

Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights to order the Bucks County district to take a series of actions. Those include: Establishing an equity team, providing a culturally responsive curriculum and making books with themes on gender and sexuality available to students

