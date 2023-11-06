Penn State's James Franklin avoids commenting on Michigan's sign-stealing scandal

Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal has become the talk of the college football season. But ahead of Penn State’s game against the Wolverines, James Franklin decided not to wade into those waters. Franklin was asked at his Tuesday press conference if Michigan’s sign-stealing allegations affects how he and his coaching staff are preparing and planning for the Wolverines. “I know these questions are going to come this week. I’m gonna focus on the things that we can control,” Franklin said.

“We always have to have a plan. I think I’ve already kind of covered this and talked about this in terms of what we do and how we communicate to our players and how we communicate to our team during games. But I’m going to leave it at that because less is more.” Franklin was later asked about Jim Harbaugh and the spotlight he finds himself in ahead of Saturday’s game. It has been speculated that Harbaugh might be suspended amid the sign-stealing scandal.Last month, the Big Ten confirmed that the NCAA was investigating allegations that Michigan sent people to attend games of opponents and videotape coaches as they signaled in plays. While stealing signs is not illegal, what the Wolverines allegedly did is in violation of NCAA rule

